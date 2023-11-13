Kids craft buttons recalled for lead levels, Pennsylvania Department of Health warns

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is informing parents and caregivers of a recall of craft buttons marketed for children because of their lead levels.

Creativity Street Assorted Craft buttons were recalled because their lead levels exceeded the federal lead content ban. The buttons were sold between May 2022 and July 2023 in one-pound clear plastic bags. The cardboard label on the bag is yellow, orange, and blue with the words “Creativity Street” and “Assorted Craft Buttons,” printed on it.

RELATED COVERAGE >> Lead: a hidden danger lurking inside many local homes

The buttons were sold in-store at Staples and Blick Art Materials. They were also sold through several online retailers.

“Lead can be harmful if ingested, especially for a young child,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Young children often place toys, fingers, and other objects in their mouth. When lead is present in consumer products, such as these buttons, children may ingest it through their developmentally normal hand‐to‐mouth activity. We want to get the message out to help protect and prevent potential harm to children.”

Health officials urge parents or caregivers of children who may have played with these buttons to contact a healthcare provider about getting a blood lead test. The Pennsylvania Department of Health also has a toll-free lead information hotline, 1-800-440-LEAD, and online resources.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group