Kids learn life skills, get to know Pittsburgh police during event hosted by local radio host

PITTSBURGH — A local radio personality held an event in Pittsburgh that helped improve relationships between kids and the police.

“Man Camp” was held at the August Wilson Center on Sunday.

The camp was organized by Ki Ki Brown, a Pittsburgh radio personality, and is designed to improve relationships between police and the local youth.

Kids aged 10 to 17 were able to attend the event for free.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto attended the camp and said the event allows kids to recognize that police officers are people.

“We provide some human aspect to what we do,” Scirotto said.

Scirotto believes the event will improve the youth’s view of the police and also help his officers better understand how to interact with them.

“I think we’re really good when we’re dealing with children, but we really miss the mark with young people from that impressionable age of 12 to 18,” Scirotto said.

Kids in attendance were able to leave the event with experience in other areas of their lives including fitness, dressing appropriately and proper etiquette.

Brown has hosted similar events in different cities and said the response has always been positive.

“I hosted these events when I lived and worked in Baltimore and the responses were amazing,” says Brown. “I wanted to bring this home to help these young men and women along with their parents who could use some new solutions and resources to help guide and support them along the way.”

©2023 Cox Media Group