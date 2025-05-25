Kids reel in fun during free Family Fishing Day at Lake Carnegie

PITTSBURGH — Would-be anglers lined the banks of Lake Carnegie today, hoping for that big catch.

It was the eighth-annual Family Fishing Day in Highland Park.

Kids from ages 5 to 15 were invited out for a free day of fishing, with equipment, bait and instruction provided.

Volunteers said it’s all about sharing their love of the outdoors.

“Oh, it’s great, when you see them and the smile on their face when they get their first fish," said Stephen Plut. “The kids don’t care how big the fish is, what kind of fish it is, they just want to catch something, and they’re catching a lot of fish today.”

Organizers of the annual event say they’re always looking for volunteers who know how to fish, noting it’s a very rewarding experience.

The event was hosted by Eastminster Presbyterian Church in cooperation with CitiParks.

