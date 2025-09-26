K&L Gates streamlines China presence, closing Beijing office

One of Pittsburgh’s biggest law firms is closing its Beijing office after almost two decades.

K&L Gates said that following a strategic review of its global operations by its new leadership team, the firm decided to consolidate the Beijing office into its Shanghai office.

“We will retain our full-service capabilities in China, including our … corporate, regulatory and IP practices, and remain committed to serving Chinese clients and our global clients who have legal needs in China from our Shanghai and Hong Kong oﬃces and in collaboration with our broad network of oﬃces across Asia and beyond,” a K&L Gates spokesperson told the Business Times on Tuesday via email.

