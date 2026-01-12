Koppers CFO retires as Pittsburgh manufacturer searches for permanent replacement

PITTSBURGH — Koppers Holdings Inc. said Friday that Jimmi Sue Smith has retired from her role as CFO of the Pittsburgh-based manufacturing company.

Smith, who had been CFO since January 2022, departed from the role as of Jan. 5. She will remain treasurer and an adviser to the company through a transition that will end Feb. 28. The interim CFO is Bradley Pearce, who has been Koppers’ chief accounting officer since 2019.

Koppers (NYSE: KOP) said it would be searching externally for a permanent CFO. It is one of the 15-biggest publicly traded companies in the Pittsburgh region with annual revenue of about $2 billion, according to the 2025-26 Pittsburgh Business Times Book of Lists.

CEO Leroy Ball praised Smith’s tenure at Koppers, which began in 2019 as VP of finance and treasurer.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group