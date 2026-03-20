Kraft Heinz plans to unveil healthier versions of classics

PITTSBURGH — Kraft Heinz’s new CEO will add protein to its Kraft Mac & Cheese and a smaller version of Lunchables in a new initiative to prop up sagging sales.

CEO Steve Cahillane detailed the changes in an interview Tuesday published by Bloomberg News that would also include an electrolytes-infused Capri Sun drink, too. Each of the brands is a legacy Kraft brand, but Cahillane also said that he thought there were opportunities to grow Kraft Heinz’s ketchup.

“People are looking for better-for-you, but they don’t want to compromise on taste,” Cahillane told Bloomberg.

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