Local

Lainey Wilson stopping in Pittsburgh during ‘Country’s Cool Again’ tour

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Lainey Wilson stopping in Pittsburgh during ‘Country’s Cool Again’ tour Country music star Lainey Wilson will perform in Pittsburgh during her “Country’s Cool Again” tour. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Country music star Lainey Wilson will perform in Pittsburgh during her “Country’s Cool Again” tour.

Wilson will play at the Petersen Events Center on Oct. 26, 2024.

Ian Munsick and Zach Top will open for Wilson.

Wilson is dating former Pittsburgh Steeler, Devlin “Duck” Hodges. Hodges teased Pittsburgh country music fans, saying he would be upset if they do not have the loudest show on the tour.

Tickets for the show are on sale.

Click here to find tickets for the concert.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 1 person taken to hospital after New Kensington house fire
  • Nearby residents evacuated after fiery crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County
  • Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dan Serafini accused of murdering his father-in-law
  • VIDEO: Driver fleeing police crashes into Wilkinsburg home
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read