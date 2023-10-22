Lainey Wilson stopping in Pittsburgh during ‘Country’s Cool Again’ tour

PITTSBURGH — Country music star Lainey Wilson will perform in Pittsburgh during her “Country’s Cool Again” tour.

Wilson will play at the Petersen Events Center on Oct. 26, 2024.

Ian Munsick and Zach Top will open for Wilson.

Wilson is dating former Pittsburgh Steeler, Devlin “Duck” Hodges. Hodges teased Pittsburgh country music fans, saying he would be upset if they do not have the loudest show on the tour.

If pittsburgh isn’t the loudest and best show.. ima be upset! Don’t let me down 412!!!! I got money on it 😂 https://t.co/kUu6SaLvmS — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) October 20, 2023

Tickets for the show are on sale.

Click here to find tickets for the concert.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group