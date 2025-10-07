Landforce officially opens new wood production facility in the East End

PITTSBURGH — Landforce, the local nonprofit that provides transitional employment and workforce training via land stewardship projects and maintenance, has officially opened its newest facility.

It’s called The Mill, a new 10,000-square-foot space near the organization’s Point Breeze office that will serve as a place where Landforce crews will convert fallen and salvaged trees into lumber, pallet parts, tree stakes and a soil enricher, biochar.

Per a release about the opening from the Office of U.S. Congresswoman Summer Lee, Landforce invested nearly $2 million into the facility. Landforce said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Allegheny Foundation and The Heinz Endowments all served as partners and funders for the project.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group