Vehicle fire prompted hours-long lane restriction on southbound I-79 in Washington County

LABORATORY, Pa. — Part of southbound I-79 in Washington County had a lane restriction in place early Sunday morning because of a vehicle fire.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the right lane and shoulder of southbound I-79 near mile marker 31 closed from just before 6 a.m. until just after 8:15 a.m. while crews worked to put out the fire.

Drivers are still asked to drive cautiously through the area.

