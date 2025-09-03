Lane restriction planned on Parkway East in Monroeville as traffic crossover approaches

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A lane restriction starts on the Parkway East Friday night in Monroeville, weather permitting.

PennDOT officials say eastbound (outbound) traffic on Interstate 376 is currently crossed over into the westbound (inbound) lanes for demolition and replacement of the bridge that carries the Parkway East over Old William Penn Highway.

To continue this work, traffic will be crossed over into the eastbound (outbound) lanes on Monday, officials say.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, preparatory work will limit I-376 to a single lane of traffic between the Penn Hills (Exit 81) and the Monroeville/Route 48 (Exit 84A) interchanges. Work will include barrier installation and striping operations.

Two lanes of westbound I-376 will be crossed over into the eastbound lanes once preparatory work is done.

The new configuration will include two 11-foot lanes of traffic in both directions, maintained in the eastbound lanes, officials say. This configuration will last through early December.

The bridge work is part of the $70.1 million I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project, which plans to replace the superstructure over Old William Penn Highway. The project will also rehabilitate two bridges over Old William Penn Highway/Lougeay Road/Sunset Drive and Thompson Run Road/Thompson Run/Union Railroad, as well as preserve six bridges along I-376.

There will be long-term, single-lane restrictions throughout the project’s duration, along with several weekends where traffic is down to a single lane, and a long-term crossover in 2025.

Work on the 4.5 miles of the Parkway East between the Churchill/Route 130 (Exit 79B) and Monroeville/Route 48 (Exit 84A) exit are planned to finish in the fall of 2026.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group