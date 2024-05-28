Lane restrictions in place on Franklin Park road for dam seal replacement

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — A road in Franklin Park will be restricted through the end of the week.

Nicholson Road (Route 4049) will see single-lane alternating traffic on the bridge over I-79 through Friday, May 31.

The restriction will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Crews will be conducting dam seal replacement work, PennDOT said.

Officials are advising motorists to use caution if driving in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

