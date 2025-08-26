Lane restrictions in place on I-279 in Ohio Township for road treatment work

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lane restrictions will be in place on I-279 Parkway North in Ohio Township through Thursday for high friction surface treatment work.

The work will involve single-lane restrictions in both directions between the I-79 split and Camp Horne Road near Arndt Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

High friction surface treatment (HFST) is an innovative technique aimed at improving road safety at high-priority crash locations. It addresses the issue of polished road surfaces where drivers frequently brake, such as curves, steep roads or intersections.

HFST involves adding materials like bauxite to the road surface to increase friction, reducing the likelihood of vehicles skidding or hydroplaning, especially on wet pavement. This treatment helps keep vehicles in their lane and aids drivers in stopping more effectively.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group