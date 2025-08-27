Lane restrictions in place on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills as part of $19.6M project

A lane restriction will be in place on southbound Route 51 in Pleasant Hills through Friday, as part of a major roadway project.

The restriction will occur at the intersection with Glenburn Drive, with a single lane open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. This work is part of a $19.85 million project that includes extensive road improvements and traffic signal upgrades.

Crews will be repairing traffic loops during the lane restriction period. The broader project on Clairton Boulevard involves milling and resurfacing, concrete replacement and bridge preservation work on three structures, including two over Lewis Run and one over Lebanon Church Road.

The project also includes drainage work, guide rail improvements, ADA curb ramp updates and PRT bus stop improvements. Additionally, an adaptive traffic signal project will upgrade 24 intersections, with full signal replacement at nine intersections from Peters Creek Road in Jefferson Hills Borough to Stewart Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh.

The work is expected to cause up to one-mile-long single-lane restrictions in each direction, limiting left-turn movements except at signalized intersections. Detours for left-turn movements will be posted. The entire project is anticipated to conclude in late 2026.

Drivers are advised to plan for potential delays during the lane restriction period.

