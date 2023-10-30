Large police response reported in South Oakland near Schenley Park, public asked to avoid area

PITTSBURGH — Police are asking the public to avoid Childs Street in South Oakland because of a police response.

The University of Pittsburgh sent out an emergency alert notifying the public of the response near campus and Schenley Park. Both the University of Pittsburgh Police Department and Pittsburgh Police are responding.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed in a tweet SWAT is on scene in the 3700 block of Childs Street. They say the response is for a “barricaded male in crisis” who possibly has a firearm.

The university says several streets are blocked and anyone traveling in the area should plan for extra time. Residents are urged to stay indoors.

