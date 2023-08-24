Large sheen of unknown material seen on Monongahela River near Point State Park

PITTSBURGH — A large sheen of an unknown material can be seen on the Monongahela River near Point State Park.

11 News has learned that City Hazmat crews, the U.S. Coast Guard and the EPA have all been requested.

We’re working to learn more about the spill and where it’s coming from. Check back for updates on 11 News starting at 4 p.m. and on WPXI.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group