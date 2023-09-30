Las Vegas men convicted in wire fraud scheme targeting elderly victims in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Two Las Vegas men were convicted in a wire fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims in western Pennsylvania.

According to a news release, Roderick Feurtado, 56, and Tarek Bouanane, 47, traveled to the Pittsburgh area in September 2021 to carry out the scheme.

Feurtado and Bouanane defrauded elderly victims of large amounts of cash by contacting numerous victims and falsely claiming one of their family members, usually their grandchildren, had been arrested.

The victims were directed to withdraw cash for bail money and provide it to a “courier” who came to their homes.

Bouanane acted as a “courier” and Feurtado acted as the “safehouse” who gave directions to the couriers and collected the money stolen from victims.

Both Bouanane and Feurtado kept a portion of the fraud proceeds for themselves and had plans to pass the rest to their coconspirators.

During the investigation, Pennsylvania State Police seized $220,000 from Bouanane and Feurtado. Their coconspirators were responsible for at least $250,000 in stolen funds.

Both men are facing up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

