Last week’s unprecedented storm set record number of reports in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — It’s hard to imagine that cleanup efforts continue even eight days after a destructive squall line moved through the area.

Now that the stormy pattern is over, we can look back at just how significant the numbers were. For the entire month of April, Allegheny County had 127 storm reports, which included strong winds, hail, and any kind of damage. Of those 127 reports, 91 came from Tuesday, April 29th.

That number is the most for any month in Allegheny County going back to 2004. In fact, the year as a whole is already exceeding all previous total years.

The ranking did not hold true for any other surrounding counties, which indicates how much of our most densely populated area was disproportionately affected.

