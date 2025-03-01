Local

Late surge is not enough to lift Penguins past Boston

By Dave Molinari: PGHHockeyNOW.com
Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
By Dave Molinari: PGHHockeyNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the final quarter of their season.

Unfortunately for them, the first game of what unofficially begins the stretch drive ended the way so many of the ones before it did.

With a loss.

Boston beat them, 3-2, at PPG Paints Arena Saturday afternoon to drop their record to 24-29-9. The Penguins are in 27th place in the 32-team NHL and ahead of only Buffalo in the Eastern Conference.

Boston took a 2-0 lead into the third period and had a chance to pad its advantage after David Pastrnak was awarded a penalty shot after being tripped by Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson, but Penguins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stopped him.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read