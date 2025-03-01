Late surge is not enough to lift Penguins past Boston

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the final quarter of their season.

Unfortunately for them, the first game of what unofficially begins the stretch drive ended the way so many of the ones before it did.

With a loss.

Boston beat them, 3-2, at PPG Paints Arena Saturday afternoon to drop their record to 24-29-9. The Penguins are in 27th place in the 32-team NHL and ahead of only Buffalo in the Eastern Conference.

Boston took a 2-0 lead into the third period and had a chance to pad its advantage after David Pastrnak was awarded a penalty shot after being tripped by Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson, but Penguins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stopped him.

