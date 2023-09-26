Latrobe man sentenced to 2 to 5 years in state prison for 2022 high-speed chase in Indiana County

A Latrobe man was sentenced to two to five years in state prison for a high-speed chase in Indiana County in 2022.

On Feb. 25, state police were called to a home in White Township when a caller said that Matthew Rebar was at her home with the intent to have a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl. The caller said she had impersonated a young girl in an online conversation with Rebar. There were no minors involved in the matter, officials learned.

State troopers attempted to prevent Rebar from driving away from the house. He shifted his car into gear and drove off, “sending a trooper approximately 60 feet away from the initial point of contact,” according to a report from the Indiana county district attorney.

Troopers pursued Rebar, who recklessly fled through Indiana Borough, according to the report. He was taken into custody a few blocks away. Rebar was under the influence of controlled substances and possessed drug paraphernalia and marijuana, according to troopers.

“Members of our law enforcement community place their lives in danger to protect our community every day. I am incredibly thankful that nobody was severely injured or killed by the defendant’s actions that day.” said District Attorney Robert Manzi. “Our safety relies heavily on the willingness of law enforcement to stand between danger and the community.”

Rebar, 30, entered an open guilty plea to the charges of charges of aggravated assault of a state trooper, fleeing or attempting to elude police, DUI, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving. Prior to sentencing, he filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea, which was denied by Judge Michael Clark.

