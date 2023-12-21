Laurel Mountain announces it will open for the season on Saturday

BOSWELL, Pa. — Another ski and snowboard resort announced it will be opening for the season this weekend.

Laurel Mountain, located in the Laurel Highlands, will open Saturday at 9 a.m.

Opening day celebrations will include a first skier banner break, a DJ, and complimentary hot chocolate and snacks.

The slopes that are expected to be open are the Tame Cat, Upper Broadway, Lower Broadway, Deer Path and Ski Top. They will all be serviced by Laurel Lift.

The season will begin with a holiday operating schedule and will return to regular season hours on Jan. 2

Holiday Hours of Operation

Sat., Dec. 23 | 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 24 | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 25 | 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 26 - Thur., Dec. 28 | 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 29 | 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 30 & Sun., Dec. 31 | 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 1 | 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

