Laurel Mountain Ski Resort opens for season

Westmoreland County skiers can finally hit the slopes at the Laurel Mountain Ski Resort.

Families went out for opening day on Saturday. Some said they liked the quiet atmosphere at the resort.

“It’s a really nice place to come, especially if you just want some time to yourself, just to enjoy the slopes, enjoy the atmosphere, and get some fun runs in,” said Mirando Donnelly from Champion.

The resort is closed on Mondays, open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays during their regular season.

The resort should be open until March, weather permitting.

