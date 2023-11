PITTSBURGH — Singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle will be bringing her nationwide tour to the Steel City next year.

The Christian musician will be performing at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Blessing Offor will also make a guest appearance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 10.

