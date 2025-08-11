Law firm Saxton & Stump to open permanent office in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A law firm that has quietly had boots on the ground in Pittsburgh since 2023 and revved up hiring in 2025 confirmed to the Business Times that it expects to establish a permanent office downtown this fall.

Saxton & Stump has been operating in shared space at 1 PPG Place, according to its website. It did not disclose where the new office will be located but said it is taking more than 12,000 square feet.

Founded in Lancaster, Saxton & Stump is a full-service firm with 250 professionals, including nearly 150 attorneys and more than 40 paralegals across 10 offices. Of that, 11 professionals, including nine lawyers, are presently in Pittsburgh and all but three came aboard during the first half of 2025.

