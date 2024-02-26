Lawmakers plan to introduce anti-swatting bills following last year’s active shooter calls

PITTSBURGH — One phone call changed the entire course of a day for the Oakland community last year.

“It was total chaos, it tied up the whole area all the resources. It was beyond anything I’ve ever seen in this area and I’ve worked here 25 years,” said Mary McSorley who works in Oakland.

It all turned out to be fake, just one swatting call of hundreds. A number that is on the rise.

“People are making calls not just with traditional cellular calls using things like VPN and other things to mask their IP addresses which makes it more challenging to locate where these individuals are,” Timothy Wolford, the FBI Supervisory Special Agent, said.

The FBI said the motive can vary but does trace back to revenge and getting a big emergency response. But that response is costing a lot that’s why lawmakers are looking to tackle the topic with a new package of bills.

“I think people need to understand there are consequences to their actions because it is causing a lot of harm to the community,” Wolford said.

The first bill, if passed, will make it a felony charge for the caller if anyone is injured. The second will allow the swatting victim to take cause of action for any damages stemming from the false report. The third will put the costs of the emergency response back on that caller including any overtime or wages from responders and costs of supplies or equipment used. The last will put any damages to the buildings from responders back on that caller.

“I think there has to be some sort of legislation to reign this in because it seems like it’s becoming more and more common,” McSorley said.

Lawmakers introducing the bills are still working on drafting and getting co-sponsors.

