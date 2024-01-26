Lawrence Hall operator announces La Palapa to be second restaurant at Butler Street food hall

PITTSBURGH — Add a menu of authentic Mexican cuisine to the culinary selection starting to build at Lawrence Hall, the long-delayed food hall development on Butler Street preparing to open soon in the new year.

Lawrence Hall again turned to social media to announce its next newcomer, posting on Instagram that La Palapa will be establishing its second restaurant within the new food hall.

Calling it the “South Side’s favorite Mexican restaurant,” the operators of Lawrence Hall added that La Palapa “will bring the best of their unique, authentic, and bold flavors to their new location and we are honored that they chose Lawrence Hall.”

