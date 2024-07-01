Lawrenceville hosts 78th annual Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks

PITTSBURGH — Lawrenceville hosted its 78th annual Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks.

Thousands of people attend the day-long event each year.

Neighbors came out starting at 10 a.m. Sunday and stayed through a Zambelli Fireworks display that started at 9:30 p.m.

Looking for an Independence Day celebration near you? Check out our guide here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group