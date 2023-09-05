Local

Lawrenceville hottest neighborhood in Pittsburgh for housing momentum

By Ethan Lott, Pittsburgh Business Times

The hottest housing market in the city of Pittsburgh — based on a housing momentum formula and a minimum median home value of $250,000 — is Lawrenceville.

The 15201 ZIP Code now has a median home value of almost $285,000, up 54% from the $184,000 median of 2018. The area also has seen consistent growth, up 4% in the past year and 3% over the past six months, even as interest rates tightened around the housing market.

An analysis of data from Zillow and the U.S. Census compiled by the Business Journals — The Business Times parent company — identified the hottest housing markets using a “housing momentum” formula that looked at price changes in the short term (one-month) up to five years

