Leaders work to trim $30 million from budget proposal in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Jobs could be on the chopping block in Westmoreland County.

Leaders are trying to trim nearly $30 million from their 2026 budget.

To do that, they may have to lay off workers.

One county commissioner says there is still a lot of work to be done.

Westmoreland County Commissioner Douglas Chew called the current budget unacceptable, stating that it is in a proposal phase. It is not finalized nor adopted.

According to Chew, they are far from a final draft.

The county is currently facing a $30 million deficit with the proposed $463 million budget.

Chew says the current budget has little to do with the federal shutdown and state budget impasse.

The current budget stems from what county agencies have requested for operations and some requests have already been denied.

“This is a budget that will not be able to allow Westmoreland County to continue after this year. So we need to realize more cuts in order to make the government financially sound for a few more years,” Chew said.

There are currently around 120 people furloughed by the county.

Chew was unable to share what departments could see further cuts and also added that the employees who are currently laid off could still be called back to work soon.

Chew said in his opinion, tax increases are firmly off the table.

He said most other fees are regulated by the state.

The final budget is due at the end of December, and we will keep you updated as they head back to the drawing board.

