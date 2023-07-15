At least 1 dead after car crash in Ligonier

LIGONIER, Pa. — At least one person was killed in an early morning car crash in Ligonier.

According to Westmoreland County 911, he crash happened at around 7 a.m. near Route 711 and Freeman Road.

At least one person died in the crash, dispatch said. There’s currently no word on if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group