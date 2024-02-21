Traffic builds along I-70 in Washington County due to 2 separate crashes

First responders were called to Interstate 70 in Washington County this morning for two separate crashes.

Traffic is backing up on I-70 westbound in the North Franklin Township area, a 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11.

The crashes were called in around 5:30 a.m.

One crash involves a FedEx truck and the other involves a tractor-trailer over a hillside. The dispatcher said there are injuries but it is unknown at this time how many.

A Channel 11 crew is making its way to the scene. Check back with us for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group