Local

Traffic builds along I-70 in Washington County due to 2 separate crashes

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Ambulance Generic An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

First responders were called to Interstate 70 in Washington County this morning for two separate crashes.

Traffic is backing up on I-70 westbound in the North Franklin Township area, a 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11.

The crashes were called in around 5:30 a.m.

One crash involves a FedEx truck and the other involves a tractor-trailer over a hillside. The dispatcher said there are injuries but it is unknown at this time how many.

A Channel 11 crew is making its way to the scene. Check back with us for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Neighbors contact Channel 11 over wild turkeys terrorizing drivers, pedestrians
  • Nephew who lived with parents charged in abuse of 6-year-old speaks out
  • Man arrested after SWAT situation in Spring Garden
  • VIDEO: Unknown odor causing concern in South Hills, Mon Valley
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read