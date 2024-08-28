Local

At least 1 injury reported in Fayette County vehicle explosion

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle exploded in Fayette County Wednesday.

Fayette County dispatchers said crews were called to 714 East Crawford Avenue at 1:07 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police said at least one injury was reported in the explosion, but the number and severity of injuries is not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

