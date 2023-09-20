Local

At least 1 person hurt in crash in Leetsdale

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Allegheny County Map Allegheny County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

LEETSDALE, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a crash in Leetsdale.

According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened on Ohio River Boulevard near Broad Street at around 11:23 a.m.

One person was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash. There’s no word on their condition.

Route 65 northbound lanes are closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 15-year-old girl killed in school van crash in Dravosburg
  • Woman accused of running her boyfriend over with a car in Hempfield Township
  • Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
  • VIDEO: 2 males critically injured in shooting in city’s Mount Oliver neighborhood
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read