At least 1 person hurt in crash in Leetsdale

LEETSDALE, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a crash in Leetsdale.
According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened on Ohio River Boulevard near Broad Street at around 11:23 a.m.
One person was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash. There’s no word on their condition.
Route 65 northbound lanes are closed in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
