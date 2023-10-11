Local

At least 1 person hurt in Hempfield Township crash

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was hurt in a crash in Hempfield Township on Wednesday.

According to Westmoreland County 911, emergency crews were called to the eastbound side of Route 30 at the Edna Road ramp at 3:55 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE!

Dispatchers said traffic is restricted in the area.

State police are handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman in her 80s sexually assaulted inside Pittsburgh home; active investigation underway
  • PNC Bank laying off employees, spokesperson confirms
  • Disney raises prices at Disneyland, Walt Disney World; bringing back perks
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh councilmembers introduce legislation to protect domestic violence survivorsh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read