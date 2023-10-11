At least 1 person hurt in Hempfield Township crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was hurt in a crash in Hempfield Township on Wednesday.

According to Westmoreland County 911, emergency crews were called to the eastbound side of Route 30 at the Edna Road ramp at 3:55 p.m.

Dispatchers said traffic is restricted in the area.

State police are handling the investigation.

