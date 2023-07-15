Local

At least 1 person injured after apartment building fire in Carrick

CARRICK, Pa. — Emergency crews are battling an apartment building fire in Carrick.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 2600 block of Brownsville Road at around 3:47 p.m.

Investigators say one person has been taken to a hospital.

The fire was raised to two alarms at around 4:08 p.m.

Neighbors tell Channel 11 they believe the building is abandoned.

Firefighters appear to be focusing on the back of the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

