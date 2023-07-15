At least 1 person injured after apartment building fire in Carrick

CARRICK, Pa. — Emergency crews are battling an apartment building fire in Carrick.
Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 2600 block of Brownsville Road at around 3:47 p.m.
Investigators say one person has been taken to a hospital.
The fire was raised to two alarms at around 4:08 p.m.
Neighbors tell Channel 11 they believe the building is abandoned.
Firefighters appear to be focusing on the back of the building.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
