At least 1 person injured in crash in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a crash in Rostraver Township.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Route 51 southbound and Webster Hollow Road at 9:49 p.m.

As of 11:02 p.m., dispatchers reported one person had been flown to a hospital.

Rostraver firefighters said the road is closed at Webster Hollow Road in the southbound lanes.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Rostraver Central Fire Department for more details and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

