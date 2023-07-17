At least 1 person killed in Mercer County crash; portion of interstate closed

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash on a Mercer County interstate, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The three-vehicle crash happened on I-80 East.
According to PennDOT, the interstate is closed between Exit 19A (Towards 79 S - Pittsburgh) and Exit 24 (Route 173 - Grove City/Sandy Lake).
The conditions of the other people involved in the crash aren’t known at this time.
There’s no word on when the interstate will reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
