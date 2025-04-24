Local

At least 2 injured in North Versailles crash

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
North Versailles Crash
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — At least two people were injured in a crash in North Versailles early Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard and Overhill Drive shortly after 1 a.m.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirm two people were taken to a hospital.

Emergency crews were on the scene for nearly four hours.

No other information was immediately available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

 

                                                  

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read