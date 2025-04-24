At least 2 injured in North Versailles crash

PITTSBURGH — At least two people were injured in a crash in North Versailles early Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard and Overhill Drive shortly after 1 a.m.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirm two people were taken to a hospital.

Emergency crews were on the scene for nearly four hours.

No other information was immediately available.

