At least 3 people hurt in crash in West Mifflin; road closed in both directions

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — At least three people were hurt after a crash in West Mifflin Friday.

According to Allegheny County police, units were called to the 4300 block of Kennywood Boulevard at 3:27 p.m.

At least three cars were involved and three people were hurt in the crash. There’s no word on the victims’ conditions.

Kennywood Boulevard is currently closed in both directions.

This is a developing story and Chopper 11 is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group