Local

At least 3 people hurt in crash in West Mifflin; road closed in both directions

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — At least three people were hurt after a crash in West Mifflin Friday.

According to Allegheny County police, units were called to the 4300 block of Kennywood Boulevard at 3:27 p.m.

At least three cars were involved and three people were hurt in the crash. There’s no word on the victims’ conditions.

Kennywood Boulevard is currently closed in both directions.

This is a developing story and Chopper 11 is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Have any $2 bills? You could be in for a big surprise
  • Beaver County art gallery finds abandoned passageway, a possible link to Underground Railroad
  • Student involved in pedestrian accident at Hillcrest Intermediate in Norwin School District
  • VIDEO: At least 1 hurt when vehicle crashes into front of Homestead business
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read