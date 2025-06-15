At least 3 people killed in West Virginia flooding

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Emergency officials in West Virginia have confirmed three people are dead after destructive floods on Saturday evening.

NBC News affiliate WTOV reports that all the deaths were in Ohio County, where emergency officials say between 2.5-4 inches of rain fell in 30 minutes.

Several people are still missing from the area.

The floods also caused extensive damage to infrastructure.

Governor Patrick Morrissey declared a state of emergency in the county. The Ohio County Commission and the City of Wheeling also declared a local state of emergency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

