‘A Legacy Forged in Black and Gold’: Pro Football Hall of Fame to unveil new Steelers exhibit

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will celebrate the golden anniversary of the Steelers’ trajectory-altering year that happened 50 years ago this month with a new temporary exhibit.

The multi-area exhibit, titled “A Legacy Forged in Black and Gold,” will be the first time the Steelers’ six Vince Lombardi Trophies, six Super Bowl rings and the Bronze Busts of 27 individuals who contributed to the success of those who wore the iconic black and gold jerseys will be together under one roof.

“First, we want to thank the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Rooney family for enthusiastically embracing the idea of an exhibit like this in the Hall of Fame and for assisting in making it possible with the loan of the official Vince Lombardi Trophies,” Hall President Jim Porter said. “Knowing that this is the 50th anniversary of the year that changed the franchise forever, it seemed fitting for the Steelers to be the first team honored this way – with many more special exhibits to come as the Hall continues to look for ways to celebrate the greatest players, coaches, contributors and teams in the game.”

The Steelers turned the franchise around after a disappointing run from 1933 through 1968, starting with hiring Chuck Noll as head coach in 1969. Then they added Terry Bradshaw and Mel Blount in 1970. Jack Ham in 1971 and Franco Harris in 1972.

The exhibit honors the 1974 season, when the Steelers drafted Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth and Mike Webster, signed Donnie Shell and turned the franchise around to finish with a 10-3-1 regular season, AFC Central Division title, the team’s first conference championship and their first Super Bowl win.

Other memorabilia from the franchise’s 90-year history will be on display. Several walls in the museum will feature Steelers-centric graphics and photos and several monitors will show team and player highlight films throughout the day.

“We encourage every fan of the Steelers to see this once-in-a-lifetime collection of items on display and to get their pictures taken with the Lombardi Trophies, Super Bowl rings and Bronze Busts,” Porter said. “There has never been this kind of opportunity before.”

The exhibit opens on Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. and will remain at the Hall of Fame through Feb. 19.

