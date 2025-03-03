Letang doesn’t close door to trade, ‘It’s a business’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

In a stark departure from the script in which the Pittsburgh Penguins’ ‘Core Three’ are supposed to stay together until the bitter end, defenseman Kris Letang did not rule out the possibility of a trade when speaking to Pittsburgh Hockey Now after the Penguins’ 6-5 overtime loss to Toronto Sunday.

Moments earlier, Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson admitted the looming NHL trade deadline, set for 3 p.m. Friday, was a stressful time for many of the players in the locker room. Indeed, many of them could have new addresses by the end of the week.

Although Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas has flatly denied any insinuation of a fire sale, he’s also clearly set the goal of returning to competitiveness with a new, sustainable roster.

Dubas’s stated ambition casts the Penguins’ championship core of Letang, Evgeni Malkin, and Sidney Crosby as elder statesmen and mentors to the next crop of players.

