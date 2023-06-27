Local

Letang wins Masterton; overcomes strokes, family loss

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group

Kris Letang DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 08: Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on April 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was honored by the hockey community Monday at the NHL Awards in Nashville. After returning to play just a couple of weeks after a stroke and pushing through the sudden loss of his father at mid-season, Letang still posted a stellar season.

Letang, 35, was awarded the Masteron Trophy as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The trophy, awarded since 1967, goes “to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

Letang suffered a stroke in late November, as it was announced on Nov. 30. He missed only 10 before returning to practice.

