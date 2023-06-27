Letang wins Masterton; overcomes strokes, family loss

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was honored by the hockey community Monday at the NHL Awards in Nashville. After returning to play just a couple of weeks after a stroke and pushing through the sudden loss of his father at mid-season, Letang still posted a stellar season.

Letang, 35, was awarded the Masteron Trophy as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The trophy, awarded since 1967, goes “to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

Letang suffered a stroke in late November, as it was announced on Nov. 30. He missed only 10 before returning to practice.

