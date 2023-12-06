Let’s brawl: Pitt-West Virginia Backyard Brawl preview

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — This article orginally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

It’s time to Brawl.

On Wednesday night, Pitt will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers down in Morgantown. Let’s dive into the preview for the game.

After advancing to 5-1 with a win over Oregon State in Brooklyn, the Panthers appeared to be back on track following their loss to Florida. However, Pitt has now dropped its last two games — one to Missouri, and one to Clemson — and it faces another challenge on Wednesday night against a feisty West Virginia squad in Morgantown.

