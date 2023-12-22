Liberty Avenue ramp to temporarily close after Steelers game Saturday

PITTSBURGH — A busy ramp leading out of downtown Pittsburgh will close temporarily on Saturday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to close the ramp from Liberty Avenue to I-376 (Fort Pitt Bridge) from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.
PennDOT officials say they’re implementing the closure to help mitigate congestion after the Steelers home game.
The posted detour for ramp traffic is as follows:
- From Liberty Avenue approaching the closed ramp, turn left onto Commonwealth Place
- Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
- Turn right onto Stanwix Street
- Take the ramp to 376 West toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
- End detour
