Local

Liberty Avenue ramp to temporarily close after Steelers game Saturday

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

traffic cone

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A busy ramp leading out of downtown Pittsburgh will close temporarily on Saturday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to close the ramp from Liberty Avenue to I-376 (Fort Pitt Bridge) from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

PennDOT officials say they’re implementing the closure to help mitigate congestion after the Steelers home game.

The posted detour for ramp traffic is as follows:

  • From Liberty Avenue approaching the closed ramp, turn left onto Commonwealth Place
  • Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
  • Turn right onto Stanwix Street
  • Take the ramp to 376 West toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
  • End detour

You can watch Saturday afternoon’s Steeler game vs. the Bengals on Channel 11. Our coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘A huge heart’: Owner of Lower Burrell pub remembered as charitable man with big personality
  • Man arrested after sex sting in Downtown Pittsburgh
  • Pittsburgh firefighters reach five-year contract with city
  • VIDEO: Family of 6 displaced after Monroeville house fire days before Christmas
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read