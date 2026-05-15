License to carry satellite event to be held in Jefferson Hills this weekend

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A satellite event for Pennsylvania License to Carry a Firearm permits will be held Saturday at the Jefferson Hills Borough Building at 925 Old Clairton Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees are required to bring a completed application, valid ID and $20 cash to either obtain a new permit or renew an existing one.

This initiative is part of Allegheny County Sheriff Kraus’s efforts to make government services more accessible to the community, especially for those unable to visit downtown during regular business hours.

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