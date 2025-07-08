License for ‘disruptive’ bar on Pittsburgh’s South Side under review by Nuisance Bar Task Force

PITTSBURGH — The license for a bar on Pittsburgh’s South Side is under review a week after a violent weekend inside and outside the club.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says the license for Capo’s Bar is being reviewed by the Nuisance Bar Task Force.

Channel 11 reported last week that the popular nightclub on East Carson Street had been designated a disruptive property after a chaotic weekend where there were fights inside the bar and shots fired outside.

When Capo’s was declared a disruptive property, Councilperson Bob Charland, who represents the South Side, called it a win for the community.

“As you know, I toured the South Side over the weekend and Capo’s was by far the most problematic facility,” Charland told Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle.

This designation makes it so the city can charge Capo’s owner for any city services, allows the city to charge Capo’s owner for any city services, such as police, fire, or EMS responses like responses from police, fire or EMS.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the administrative review into Capo’s license would be complete.

