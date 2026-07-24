Light of Life holds annual event in Pittsburgh, offering resources to people in need

PITTSBURGH — A local nonprofit spent the day helping people in need.

Light of Life held its annual “Day of Hope” at Allegheny Commons Park on Thursday.

The event is designed to bring people in the community together and lend them a helping hand.

Two hundred volunteers handed out food, clothing, and hygiene kits.

People dealing with homelessness, poverty, or addiction were guided to critical resources to fight those struggles.

Over 40 community organizations, including other nonprofits and healthcare and community partners, offered those resources.

Assistant Executive Director Doug Smith said events like this highlight the best in people.

“The Day of Hope is so fitting every year, and it means so much. Even seeing people go through the line and getting prayed for and getting connected to services. This is why we exist at Light of Life: to help people in need.”

Organizers say this is one big way to help give back to the community and remove barriers for people.

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