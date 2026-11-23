PITTSBURGH — One hundred fifty volunteers gathered in Aleppo on Monday to pack 3,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes for families in need across the Pittsburgh region.

Each box contains a turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and other Thanksgiving staples, all to feed a family of eight.

In total, Light of Life Rescue Mission says the effort will provide meals for about 24,000 people.

“We always say that Thanksgiving at Light of Life is a Pittsburgh tradition,” said Doug Smith of Light of Life.

The annual effort has grown significantly since it began in 2011.

“This outreach started in 2011 with 76 Thanksgiving dinner boxes. So it’s been, it’s crazy to think about that we went from 76 to over 3,000 today,” Smith said. “But the reality is there’s still a lot of families in need.”

Volunteers worked along an assembly line to fill thousands of boxes. For Sydni Goldman, that meant handling one of the meal’s Thanksgiving staples.

“I’m packing mashed potatoes, so we’re doing 3,000 boxes, but there are two mashed potatoes in every box, so we got 6,000 mashed potatoes to put in the boxes,” Goldman said, laughing. “But it’s truly, it’s so much fun, and it’s such a joy.”

Goldman said the opportunity to help families across the region is meaningful.

“It really is truly heartwarming,” she said. “I mean it’s just such a blessing to be able to do this for our community.”

Once packed, the boxes are distributed through 35 community partners, which identify families in need.

“What makes today really special is that those 3,000 families are identified by 35 local community partners that we partner with, and they identify those families, and we provide the boxes,” Smith said.

For some volunteers, the event has become a family tradition.

“It makes a big impact on the community and for us personally like it’s great to be out here with 100-plus volunteers and have our kids see it in action and be a part of it,” volunteer TJ Christensen said.

Jamie Christensen said involving their children also gives them a chance to see community service firsthand.

“Hopefully this builds upon what the kids are already learning, but to do it live in action and in real life just shows ways that we can give our time back to the community, make an impact, hopefully,” Christensen said.

The completed boxes will be delivered through Light of Life’s community partners to families throughout the Pittsburgh region.

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