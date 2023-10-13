‘Light The Night’ event brings cancer patients, survivors together on North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society hosted its Light The Night event Thursday on Pittsburgh’s North Shore to bring patients and survivors together.

Channel 11 Morning News Anchor Katherine Amenta hosted the event.

Patients, supporters and those walking in remembrance of a loved one all received lanterns in different colors.

“We have a circle of survivors and during our program tonight as our lanterns go up, all of our survivors carry white lanterns and will move to the center of the community and feel the support of one another,” Executive Director Tina Thompson explained.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer.

