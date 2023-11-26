Light rain moves in Sunday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need the coat again this morning, but swap it out for a rain jacket this afternoon as showers move back in. Most spots stay dry until after 2 p.m., with steady but light rain sticking around during the evening.

Cold air barrels back in overnight, changing any leftover rain showers to snow showers by daybreak Monday. Issues for the morning commute aren’t expected, but heavier lake effect bands are possible throughout Monday into Tuesday along and north of I-80. Elsewhere, little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures won’t get out of the 30s both days, with wind chills in the 20s during the day and in the teens Tuesday morning.

Temperatures bounce back a bit for late week, with the 40s in sight again by Thursday.

