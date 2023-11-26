Local

Light rain moves in Sunday afternoon

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

WPXI Rain Showers (pixabay.com)

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need the coat again this morning, but swap it out for a rain jacket this afternoon as showers move back in. Most spots stay dry until after 2 p.m., with steady but light rain sticking around during the evening.

Cold air barrels back in overnight, changing any leftover rain showers to snow showers by daybreak Monday. Issues for the morning commute aren’t expected, but heavier lake effect bands are possible throughout Monday into Tuesday along and north of I-80. Elsewhere, little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures won’t get out of the 30s both days, with wind chills in the 20s during the day and in the teens Tuesday morning.

Temperatures bounce back a bit for late week, with the 40s in sight again by Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Connellsville Area School District announces death of middle school principal
  • 2 Pittsburgh eateries make list of Top 100 restaurants in the US for 2023
  • No trip of the lifetime: Three-year cruise through Life at Sea Cruises canceled
  • VIDEO: Vehicles recovered in McKees Rocks prompts police reminder of how to deter theft
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Penn

    Most Read